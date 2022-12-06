Addressing Peter Obi’s Sleeper Cells in the Media and a Bit About Tinubu

THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

On September 19, 2022, I went to Chicago State University in Chicago, Illinois, to verify whether or not Bola Tinubu attended and graduated from that institution. I was not relying on hearsay, or newspaper reports. I went there as an eyewitness.

While there, I was given irrefutable and unequivocal proof that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a male, with a photo having the exact likeness of the current Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress attended and graduated from that institution,

Previously, I had provided ironclad evidence that Bola Tinubu was once a member of a white heroin drug cartel. In fact, not only was he a member, he was their bagman. So, there should not be any talk of me having sympathy for him, or collecting money from him to give him a pass over Chicago State.

I have sympathy for the truth. I am not known to be a coward. I have physically caused the house arrest of a sitting Nigerian President in London, by surrounding his residence to the extent that he could not go out or in. And he was only able to escape and go straight to the airport when I suspended my #HarassBuhariOutofLondon protest out of respect for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

I have my own businesses, including a highly successful monetised YouTube channel that yields more money every month than the highest paid Nigerian public official officially earns as salary. Money is definitely not my problem, as I visited 42 countries in 2020, 36 in 2021, and 28 so far in 2022.

I will not be bullied by compromised broadcast journalists who have sold their souls to one Presidential candidate or the other into slandering a man. No. If a man is guilty, no power on Earth, including blackmail, can prevent me from exposing him.

However, if he is innocent, no pressure from man or demon will make me taint an innocent man.

Bola Tinubu is a known drug lord. That is an established fact. However, there is and was no subpoena issued by any lawyer to Chicago State University and they denied Tinubu’s record on the strength of that subpoena.

Whoever is claiming that is a liar. A man reading from an online newspaper should not argue with an eyewitness.

And neither should he call family members of mine and threaten them. Because, unlike me, those family members will record his or her call, and if I were like the person who made such calls, I would have released the audio of such calls on social media by now.

A journalist is almost like a priest. You must be able to report the truth about people that you do not like in a balanced fashion.

My prayer is that desperate fame seeking upstarts will not bring down the Nigerian media, and especially broadcast journalism.

The 2023 election is between Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and I am 100% certain that Atiku would win hands down. There will be no run off.

To protect themselves from ruination, journalists should stop being spokesmen for Presidential candidates. If they cannot remain objective, then they must resign and go where their true heart is.

A journalist is there to balance the news, not defend or promote a candidate. My counsel to all journalists is this: may your journalist career not be the fly that follows Labour Party to the grave!

Broadcast journalists should note that there is life after 2023. Obi is a trader. He has already read the tea leaves, and knows he will lose big time. So he is now making deals to save his neck.

His core Obidients have their IPOB struggle to return to after their hopes are dashed on Saturday, February 25, 2023. If you destroy your journalistic career because of them, where do you return to? When push comes to shove, they will tell you to your face that their fight is not your fight!

And the thing is that this Chicago State University is a distraction. Do we know whether or not Buhari really sat for his General Certificate of Education examinations? There are too many question marks. Today, is he not our ineffectual President?

The fact of being a drug lord is more disqualifying than the falsehood of not attending and graduating from Chicago State University. Some may even say that Tinubu is floating this conspiracy himself as a red herring. Let us be focused.

Tinubu is a KNOWN DRUG LORD. He has a criminal forfeiture history in America. He is thereby ineligible to contest for the office of the President, by virtue of Section 137 (1) d. Focus on that. Again, I repeat, forget about Chicago State University. It is a wild goose chase!

By virtue of accepting a plea bargain and forfeiting monies to the United States Government, through the Internal Revenue Service, Bola Tinubu is a convicted drug offender.

According to the United States Department of Justice, “Asset forfeiture is designed to deprive CRIMINALS of the proceeds of their crimes.” This can be found in their official website www.justice.gov/afms/types-federal-forfeiture. Tinubu forfeited assets in a drug forfeiture of assets case. So what does that make Tinubu?

Peter Obi has sleeper cells in the media, and especially in broadcast journalism. Some of them actually work on his campaign as undisclosed advisers. They socialise together and Peter Obi gives them gratuities.

These individuals are labouring under the delusion that Peter Obi can win the 2023 election. That is not going to happen. At best he is a regional candidate.

Tinubu may be a known drug lord, but at least he built roads, railways, export free zones, a brand new city (Eko Atlantic City), protected the Lagos shoreline from the encroachment of the Atlantic Ocean, and established various industrial parks. Other than the beer investment that is “worth next to nothing”, what commensurate achievement does Obi have in Anambra?

Let me end this segment by saying that there are more tape recordings of Peter Obi’s consultant broadcast journalist threatening my life that I have not released yet.

If anything happens to my extended and immediate family and I, hold Peter Obi responsible! Because that journalist works for Peter Obi! And in the taped call, his words were very clear. He threatened to “take me out in less than three minutes” and to make “Reno stop existing”. And he said even more in the yet unreleased tapes. Peter Obi should know that a threat to life is a criminal act.

#HarassTinubuOutofLondon

On Monday, December 5, 2022, I led a group of patriotic Nigerians to Chatham House at 10 St James’s Square, London. The purpose of our visit was to protest Bola Tinubu’s speech at Chatham House.

Bola Tinubu is a known drug lord. This is not hearsay. I went to Chicago myself to investigate him. I went to the court where he was tried and at which his plea bargain drug money forfeiture judgment was entered.

And I am glad that our protest was successful at embarrassing Bola Tinubu before the international media. We made the world know that he does not represent us. And our protest actually drew more attention than his speech.

And one other thing that our anti drug protest did was that it so confused Tinubu to the extent that he could not answer questions at Chatham House. He had to ask Nasir el-Rufai and Dele Alake to respond to questions on his behalf.

It will be to the eternal shame of Nigeria if we allow a drug lord emerge as our President. May that fate never befall us.

12 Books To Read If You Want a Successful 2023

• Scripture (The Torah and the New Testament)

• The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey

• How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

• The Black Jacobins by CLR James

• The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John C Maxwell

• Focus: The Hidden Driver of Excellence by Daniel Goldman

• The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale

• The Speed of Trust by Stephen M. R. Covey

• Battlefield of the Mind by Joyce Meyer

• Start Solving Problems by Reno Omokri

• Atomic Habits by James Clear

• The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

You have the power to summon a stronger positive thought into your mind whenever a negative thought attempts to break into your mind