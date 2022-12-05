Okonofua is 2022 CBN Governor’s Golf Cup Champion 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Isaiah Okonofua recovered from early dropped shots to clinch the 15th CBN Governor’s Golf Cup at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, over the weekend.

The 14-handicapper carded 67 net to emerge the overall winner.

A field of 160 golfers competed over 18-hole at the year-ending tournament held under World Handicap System standard.

Single-digit player, Mohammed Suleiman shot 79 to emerge the men’s gross winner. He edged Julius Fadairo by six- shot.

V.O Adedipe won the men’s division 1 (handicap 0-10) category with 72 net at the expense of Dipo Sanya and J. Ahmed.

J. Christopher came in with 73 to win the ladies division 1 prize, beating J. Ayu by six- shot.

Yakubu Dogara, Jide Adebulehin, Folasade Olateju and Y.M. Sanusi won some of the auxiliary prizes while Joe Kyari-Gadzama carded 73 net to win the CBN Guest prize.

R. Uje-Eje, playing off handicap emerged winner in the CBN Staff category, with the net score of 69.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the tournament, which began in 2007 has helped to strengthen the spirit of friendship and interaction among participants and organizers thereby creating an atmosphere of relaxation and recreation among golfers.

His speech was delivered by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, Mr. Edward Adamu.

He lauded the camaraderie and spirit of sportsmanship displayed by participants during the tournament.