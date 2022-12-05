Mbappe Leading Hunt for Golden Boot on Five Points

France star, Kylian Mbappe has cruised into the driver’s seat of players hunting for the Golden Boot of the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup here in Qatar.

The two goals the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star boy scored in the Les Bleus 3-1 defeat of Robert Lewandowski and his Poland in the Last 16 clash at Al Thumama Stadium yesterday has shot Mbappe to the top on five goals in four matches so far.

Mbappe has already surpassed his goal tally from his previous appearance at Russia 2018 when he scored four goals as France defeated Croatia to win the cup.

He has now also become the youngest French player on record (since 1966) to score and assist in a World Cup knockout stage game aged 23 years 349 days.

Until his brace against Poland yesterday, five other players jointly tied on three goals include; Argentina ‘s Lionel Messi, England’s Marcus Rashford, Alvaro Morata of Spain, Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands and Ecuador’s Enner Valencia. Mbappe’s teammate, Olivier Giroud however joined the elite group of leading scorers with his goal against Poland yesterday.

Messi who is enjoying his tournament here in Qatar, is playing in what he has said is probably his last World Cup. The 35-year-old opened his account by burying a spot kick in a shock Group C loss to Saudi Arabia, before scoring and assisting Enzo Fernandez in an emotionally charged win over Mexico.

The former Barcelona legend also scored in Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16, putting his side ahead after 35 minutes with a coolly taken low strike for his 94th international goal.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at club level, and his fans around the world are hoping he can finally help deliver a World Cup for his country this time around.

* Messi’s rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal will also be eyeing the Golden Boot after becoming the first player to score in five World Cups when he netted against Ghana in their Group H opener. That solitary goal what Ronaldo has to show so far leading to Portugal’s Last 16 clash with Switzerland on Tuesday.

To win the top prize, the number of assists by a player is also considered in the case of a tie for goals scored. If players are tied on both counts, the winner is decided by who played the fewest minutes.

England’s captain Harry Kane bagged the prize at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored six goals and led his team to the semi-finals. Kane’s only goal so far here at Qatar 2022 is the one he scored in England’s 3-0 defeat of Senegal last night.