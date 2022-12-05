  • Monday, 5th December, 2022

Mbah Receives Endorsement from Enugu Town Unions in Lagos

Nigeria | 51 mins ago

The Enugu State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah at the weekend received a hero’s welcome at the 2022 Cultural Day of the Association of Enugu State Development Unions (AESDU), Lagos State, held at Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to a statement, Mbah who was described by the President General of AESDU, Chief Linus Igbudu as the first incoming governor of Enugu State to grace the annual Cultural Day with his presence, was lavished with endorsement speeches by Igbudu and various leaders of the association as their preferred candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state, citing his rising popularity and wide acceptance across the state, phenomenal achievements as a leading entrepreneur and business innovator, as well as the exceptional quality of his manifesto to Ndi Enugu.

In his comment, Mbah thanked the unions for the rousing reception and endorsement, promising that his administration, when elected, would sustain the rich cultural heritage of the state, grow the GDP of the state sevenfold, making it the preferred destination for business, living and leisure, while urging Enugu business persons and investors to get ready to invest at home, taking advantage of the varied business incentives to be unleashed by his administration.

Mbah, had on arrival, taken time to move round the canopies of over 400 town unions and autonomous communities present at the mega event, mingling with the people and listening to their views, amid excitement and exchange of greetings.

AESDU, the umbrella association of all Enugu State town unions and autonomous communities in Lagos State, is also the largest assembly of Enugu State people outside the State.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.