Mbah Receives Endorsement from Enugu Town Unions in Lagos

The Enugu State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah at the weekend received a hero’s welcome at the 2022 Cultural Day of the Association of Enugu State Development Unions (AESDU), Lagos State, held at Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to a statement, Mbah who was described by the President General of AESDU, Chief Linus Igbudu as the first incoming governor of Enugu State to grace the annual Cultural Day with his presence, was lavished with endorsement speeches by Igbudu and various leaders of the association as their preferred candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state, citing his rising popularity and wide acceptance across the state, phenomenal achievements as a leading entrepreneur and business innovator, as well as the exceptional quality of his manifesto to Ndi Enugu.

In his comment, Mbah thanked the unions for the rousing reception and endorsement, promising that his administration, when elected, would sustain the rich cultural heritage of the state, grow the GDP of the state sevenfold, making it the preferred destination for business, living and leisure, while urging Enugu business persons and investors to get ready to invest at home, taking advantage of the varied business incentives to be unleashed by his administration.

Mbah, had on arrival, taken time to move round the canopies of over 400 town unions and autonomous communities present at the mega event, mingling with the people and listening to their views, amid excitement and exchange of greetings.

AESDU, the umbrella association of all Enugu State town unions and autonomous communities in Lagos State, is also the largest assembly of Enugu State people outside the State.