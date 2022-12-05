INEC: Attacks on Our Facilities Systematic as Arsonists Burn Oru West Office

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has described as systematic, the unceasing attacks on its offices across the country.

For the second time in one week, two of INEC’s offices in Imo State were razed down by arsonists. The first was on Thursday, December 2022 in Orlu Local Government and the second was in Oru west.

A statement by the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Chairman Voter Education, Festus Okoye, stated that, “Once again, the commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general.

“Overall, this is the 7th attack on our facilities in five states of the Federation in the last four months,” he said.

On the latest attack, Okoye said, “The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported that our office in Oru West Local Government Area was attacked at about 4.00am today Sunday 4th December 2022.

“The attack affected the Conference Room, where office furniture and fittings were destroyed. However, other critical facilities were not affected.”

He recalled that on Thursday, December 1, 2022, “our office in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State was also attacked.”

In the Orlu attack, Okoye said, the building, which is undergoing extensive renovation following an earlier attack, was vandalised and partially set ablaze, adding that three out of seven construction workers were abducted but later released.

“The damage would have been more extensive but for the quick response of the Nigeria Police, which has deployed its personnel to the site,” Okoye stated.

INEC lamented the incessant attacks, saying. “This is one attack too many,” and once again expressed its concern “over the spate of attacks on its facilities and the negative consequences on our preparations for the 2023 general election.”