Atiku: It’s Time to Free Lagos from Family Govt, Install People’s Govt

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said that it is time for the people of Lagos to liberate themselves from a family government and move to a people’s government.

Speaking at the Tafawa Balewa Square, venue of the PDP Presidential Rally in Lagos Monday, Atiku, in an apparent reference to former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the godfather of Lagos politics and presidential candidate of APC, said a family had been ruling Lagos for 23 years, and it was time for the people of the state to be liberated.

Atiku also debunked claims by the All Progressives Congress and supporters of its Presidential candidate that Tinubu built Lagos. He said the Federal Government built Lagos.

The PDP presidential candidate said when he arrived Lagos in 1969, the only bridge in Lagos was the Carter Bridge built by the Europeans. He said at that time there was no Second Mainland Bridge or Third Mainland Bridge.

Atiku said the Federal Government rebuilt the Carter Bridge, built the Second Mainland Bridge, Third Mainland bridge, Ikorodu Road and other major roads in the state.

Details later.