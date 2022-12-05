2023: PDP Will Win Presidential, Other Elections in South-south, Okowa Declares

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that the party will win next year’s presidential election in all the six states of the South-south geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

Okowa stated this at the weekend in Calabar, Cross River State, where he officially inaugurated the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Office.

Addressing members of the campaign council, party members and supporters, Okowa said that the PDP is solidly entrenched in the South-south, and was poised to win the presidential election and all others elections in the zone at the 2023 polls.

Okowa said that the hard work done by the council, and the love the people of Cross River have shown to the PDP, the party is sure of winning the state, and the entire South-south zone.

He commended the leadership of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Cross River State saying, the volume of work they have already done on ground was visible and palpable.

The PDP vice presidential candidate said that he believed strongly that the party would “recover, rescue and rebuild Cross River State, the South-south zone, and the nation from the sinking ship of the APC.”

The Chairman of the Atiku/Okowa National Presidential Campaign Council and the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, who inaugurated the PDP National Youth Campaign Council and the Women wing of the Presidential Campaign Council, in the state said that the PDP had never lost any general election in Cross River State since 1999 to date.

Udom said that victory for the PDP in the state and the South-south zone is a culture that would be sustained during the 2023 general elections.

He said that the governors of the South-south region are united with the PDP family to ensure the party’s candidates win in 2023.

In his remarks, a former governor of Cross River State and leader of the PDP in the state, Senator Liyel Imoke, said that he is certain that with the calibre of people inaugurated into the youth ,and women wings of the presidential campaign council, they are very certain the PDP would win massively in the state.

Imoke who is the Deputy Director (Operations) of the Atiku/Okowa NPCC, welcomed and appreciated the vice presidential candidate, governors of the South-south states present, and other distinguished guests for gracing the ceremony, and honouring the PDP.

The senator representing Cross River Southern Senatorial District and Chairman of Cross River State Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Gershom Bassey, while presenting his welcome address before the inaugurations, said that the PDP in the state is already in the trenches working hard to win the 2023 general elections.

Bassey said that the PDP has never lost any presidential election in Cross River State because in the state, winning is a culture for the party.

He said: “APC in the state is trying to learn the game of electioneering from the PDP and will never know it enough to outclass the masters. The PDP will cruise to victory and Atiku Abubakar will win with Cross River State convincingly.”

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, and the Spokesperson for the PCC, Sen. Dino Malaye, were other top members of the party that attended the event.