  • Sunday, 4th December, 2022

Tinubu Jets to London, to Speak at Chatham Monday

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Contrary to reports that presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu was denied visa by United Kingdom authorities, the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC said its candidate is already off to London.

Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

There had been social media reports that Tinubu, scheduled to speak at Chatham House on Monday, was denied a visa to the UK.

But Onanuga said the APC presidential candidate was on his way to London to speak on security, economy and foreign policy on  Monday, December 5, 2022 at Chatham House in London.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.