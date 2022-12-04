Tinubu Jets to London, to Speak at Chatham Monday

Contrary to reports that presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu was denied visa by United Kingdom authorities, the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC said its candidate is already off to London.

Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

There had been social media reports that Tinubu, scheduled to speak at Chatham House on Monday, was denied a visa to the UK.

But Onanuga said the APC presidential candidate was on his way to London to speak on security, economy and foreign policy on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Chatham House in London.