The Eminent Capacity of Evannie Patrick in Brand Influencing, Executive Promotions

In Nigeria today, Brand Influencing and corporate marketing has become one of the most attractive career. However, almost every major industry has seen a rise through influencers, thereby leveraging them now more than ever. Over the years, Nigeria Fashion Entrepreneur and Actress Evannie Patrick has continued to nurture a career in Brand Influencing and corporate/executive marketing.

Her wealth of knowledge and networks of content promotions has created for her a niche in the brand Influencing industry, which is yet burning to explode. Evannie has demonstrated capacity by successfully promoting brands, products, and services and personalities.

She has pledged to provide potential client, companies and individuals requiring her services with unparalleled visibility by engaging in aggressive promotion of their products, services and image. Evannie is optimistic that her experience in the brand marketing industry will be an edge as she is poised to give her best in promoting the brands and Influencing patronage to clients’ products and services.

Her brand Influencing capacity has attracted several endorsement deals, including her recent unveiling in Abuja as the brand ambassador of Kambi Cosmetics, a leading skin care company in the Nigeria market. Kambi cosmetics has an array of premium beauty products made with the finest ingredients designed to give the skin a wow look.

She came onboard as a brand ambassador with a 10million naira endorsement deal. Before now, Evannie Patrick has remained focused in building and reforming both small and big brands through excellent promotions and creative image Influencing, thereby building her career and improving her feats.

