RIF Trust becomes Global Marketing Agent for St Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme

In a landmark announcement, RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, one of the leading international Residency and Citizenship by Investment firms has been appointed as the Global Marketing Agent for St Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.

In a statement yesterday from the company, the appointment was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia, Hon. Ernest Hilaire, and the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Lucia, Claude Emmanuel, on November 21, 2022, at the company’s Dubai office in Business Bay, is coming on the heels of a decade of growth and success for the global company which has assisted over 4,000 clients and their families since its inception.

In his submission, Hon. Hilaire noted that the appointment was very important for the country.

According to him, “RIF Trust and Latitude are significant players in the Residency and Citizenship by the Investment industry. They are a well-established and respected partner.

“We are certainly delighted to announce this news to ensure we continue building our relationship with RIF Trust and Latitude as they have been very important to the success of the Citizenship by Investment Programme in St Lucia over the last few years.

“We are stronger moving forwards having them mentor the development of the programme. The demand for St Lucia as a brand continues to grow and we believe this partnership will assist us in our efforts to go beyond just a passport by creating opportunities for local investment and likewise more opportunities for all.”

Similarly, Mr Emmanuel stated expressed excitement about the partnership while also stating that the duo has “enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship for some time.

“The new agreement will see both sides collaborate on the planning and implementing marketing strategies across key areas, leveraging our programme’s strong brand and RIF Trust and Latitude’s experience to make St Lucia a number 1 option.”

Reacting to the development, RIF Trust’s CEO and Latitude’s Vice Chairman, Mimoun Assraoui, expressed delight over the appointment, while also expressing optimism over the effectiveness of the collaboration.

According to him, “Our relationship with St Lucia goes back almost a decade ago and has been very successful and fruitful. We recently hosted a successful event with St Lucia in Los Angeles earlier this month to celebrate our firm being the first global RCBI firm with an office in the USA.

“And now, we are delighted to host them in our Dubai office for this landmark appointment and will continue to have further events around the world with St Lucia throughout next year.

“We also will be working closely with the Citizenship by Investment Unit in St Lucia to increase the number of applications, maintain their processing time without affecting the time needed for due diligence, and attract more direct investment into St Lucia.”

RIF Trust, since opening their Lagos in Victoria Island office last year, has had numerous applications for Caribbean Citizenship by Investment. This partnership with St Lucia will further increase applications from Nigerians, which is the one of the fastest growing markets.

To learn more about RIF Trust’s range of Citizenship and Residency by Investment options including St Lucia Citizenship by Investment, visit www.riftrust.com. For more information on this collaboration, connect with @riftrust_ng on Instagram and Twitter.

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is the leading global Residency and Citizenship by Investment firm in the Middle East and Africa. It has a local focus with a global reach with over 20 offices worldwide, including in Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Portugal, KSA, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA.