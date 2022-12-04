Real Estate Merchant, Segun Abolaji’s Passion

In the real estate and property world, Segun Abolaji’s name has steadily become a recurring decimal in recent times, especially in Abuja. At least, those who have their ears to the ground in the competitive industry can attest to the fact that his real estate firm, Leisure Court is rapidly growing and expanding while becoming a household name in Abuja and its metropolis, particularly for his innovations.

The Osun State-born real estate merchant started almost with nothing but has become one of the most sought-after in the real estate world. He has continued to support his people by providing them with employment opportunities, empowerment and donation of cash and food items.

If you think he gives a toss about this, you are wrong. To him, all he does is give back to society and also appreciate God for His kindness over his life. He has also vowed to contribute his own quota to the development of humanity.

This is one of the major reasons he started Leisure Court to put smiles on people’s faces, which he described as his passion.

Abolaji, who is currently pursuing a PhD, is a corporate member of the Nigerian Institute of Building; a member of the Chartered Institute of Building, United Kingdom; a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Builders in Facility Management; Fellow of the Occupational Safety and Health Association, United Kingdom; and a member of the Institute of Safety Professional Nigeria, among others.