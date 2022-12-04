Osinbajo Begins Official Visit to Vietnam

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo departs Abuja Saturday for a four-day official visit to the South East Asian nation, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Laolu Akande, the vice president is expected during the visit to hold high-level bilateral engagements including meetings with the President of Vietnam, President Nguyn Xuân Phúc; the Vice President, Madam Vo Thi Anh Xuan; the Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, other government officials and the business community.

Also, during the visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the statement said Osinbajo is expected to witness the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Agreements between Nigeria and Vietnam, as well as hold high level diplomatic discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart, and other important issues on trade, commerce, agriculture, technology and innovation.

The statement said the vice president would also participate in a Business Forum at the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce aimed at matchmaking entrepreneurs from both countries.

“With the opportunities existing in agriculture & technology in Nigeria and Vietnam, discussions by both countries would focus on mutual benefits from effective collaboration in these sectors and thereby deepen the friendly and trade relations of both countries.

“The vice president’s reciprocal visit to the Southeast Asian nation will further strengthen trade and bilateral relations between both countries.

In view of the trade and bilateral relations between both countries, then Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Vuong Hue, had visited Nigeria in October 2019 and met with Osinbajo, other senior Nigerian government officials and also interacted with the Nigerian-Vietnam Business Association.

As the Deputy Prime Minister, who was accompanied to Nigeria by senior Vietnamese Government officials and businessmen at the time, noted then that Nigeria is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Africa with trade between both countries standing at US$280 million in 2014 and increased to over US$500 million in 2019.

Although Nigeria and Vietnam have maintained long-standing diplomatic relations since 1976, Osinbajo will be the second Nigerian high ranking government official to visit the Southeast Asian country after President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The vice president will conclude the Vietnam visit on Wednesday.