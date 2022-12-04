Musa Danjuma’s Private Lifestyle   

There will always be Nigerians that nobody will ever be able to get a good grasp on to have a feel of. Musa Danjuma, the younger brother of former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, is one of such deliciously slippery characters. Due to his private lifestyle, Danjuma always furnishes the public with mystery tales, with some of these narratives painting him out to be a strong businessman with a quiet personality.

Perhaps, if Danjuma had not married the lovely Caroline Ekanem, a popular actress and public figure, he would have remained the little above-average businessman in the public’s eye. But Danjuma did marry Caroline and was divorced from her, bringing him even deeper into the limelight. As a result, the Danjuma of today is not only the Executive Chairman of Nigeria America Line Limited and Cornet Shipping Agencies Nigeria Limited, but a Non-Executive Director of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. He is also a strange character, clearly an excitable person in private, but a very reserved individual in public.

Once again, it was after he married Caroline, that many people came to know that his past was littered with marriages, one that had ended because of the death of the wife (his first wife), and others that had failed miserably for one reason or another.

Danjuma’s marriage to Caroline was certainly high-profile when it started. With the actress’ personality and a strong sense of social media, their separation obviously opened even deeper wounds in their hearts than normal. Nevertheless, both Danjuma and Caroline seem to have gone past this situation.

And with things properly settled between them, Caroline has gone back to being a flower girl of society, whereas Danjuma has returned to the serenity of his private life.

Nevertheless, perhaps another marriage will show Danjuma to the public once again. Only then would it be possible to let light into his very private lifestyle.