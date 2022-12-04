Group Inaugurates National Officers, Commits to Public Interest Litigation

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Public Interest Lawyering Initiative for West Africa (PILIWA) has reaffirmed its commitment to public interest litigation and defence of the human rights of citizens in the West Africa.

While inaugurating its national officers in Benin City, Edo State, the group stated that its readiness to mentor and encourage young lawyers who are interested in public interest litigation.

Among others, the group comprises lawyers, human right activists, community leaders and public interest groups.

At the inauguration, the Founder of PILIWA), Jonathan Kaufman said as a young budding lawyer in the United States, he saw the challenges faced by victims of human rights violation and environmental pollution caused by multinationals in the region.

Consequently, he added that he thought of a platform that could bring lawyers, human rights groups in West Africa together to serve as a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves.

He, also, said: “I thought of the challenges of families, victims of human rights violation, and environmental pollution in the Niger-Delta and mostly the family of Ken Saro-wiwa and other Ogoni activists that were executed over social justice. I thought there is need to bring together lawyers, community leaders and human rights activists that will speak for the voiceless.”

“The Public Interest Lawyering Initiative was founded in 2016 with some very senior and young lawyers across Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana and other West Africa states to mentor and inspire up-coming lawyers with interest in public interest litigation,” he said.

Earlier, the Spokesperson and Nigeria Focal Person, for PILIWA, Chima Williams said PILIWA “is first of its kind in Africa. I advise lawyers who came from across the six geo-political zones to ensure they get it right at the beginning, so that the country will be able to take it proper position among the countries that make up PILIWA.

“We have to bring together lawyers that have public interest litigation at heart, but not just for lawyers, but anybody that have public interest at heart. It is very hard to find lawyers that cannot compromise your case, mostly from the Niger-Delta where oil money influences lawyers.

“We are thinking of governmental gap coverage. That is what PILIWA is all about. Public Interest litigation is not like commercial law. So, you need those who have public interest at heart.

“We will offer mentorship, training and encouragement to young lawyers who are interested in public interest litigation. PILIWA will establish desk offices in 36 states of the federation.”

High point of the occasion was the election of national officers, who include Redzie Jugo as the North Central Coordinator; Chima Williams – Coordinator/Country Focal Person; Mohammed Ndayako (SAN) – Legal Adviser; Kalu Emmanuel Chisom – South-east Coordinator and Courage Nsirimovu – South-south Coordinator.