FCDA Revokes Diplomatic Plots of Ghana, Malaysia, Thailand

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has revoked the plots granted to the embassies of Ghana, Thailand and Malaysia for obstructing the construction of a major highway in the nation’s capital.

The affected plots were domiciled in the Diplomatic section of Abuja. They were marked for replacement many years ago to allow the construction of Ring Road One interchange on the arterial Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX).

The Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmad, confirmed the development while briefing the media on the efforts of the FCDA management to provide critical national infrastructure.

He said replacement plots were offered at some of the new layouts, which the authority was developing at Guzape ll to assuage the embassies affected by the major infrastructural project.

He noted that the issues had been resolved at the diplomatic level while the affected missions had also accepted the offer of replacement plots to pave way for the construction of an interchange on that section of the road.

“We had some challenges with diplomatic plots. At Ring Road One we supposed to have an interchange there, but we had challenges there due to diplomatic plots.

“When you have an issue with an embassy it is like having an issue with the government of that nation. There were a lot of diplomatic moves made to ensure the resolution, but we have got replacement plots and they have indicated readiness to accept this, and we will soon develop our interchange there,” Ahmad said.

ISEX otherwise known as the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway is a strategic carriage that traverses Galadimawa and Games Village in Abuja.

It runs through Area 1, Area 2, the National Christian Centre, the CBN Headquarters and the Police Headquarters; down to the Villa Bridge before terminating at AYA Bridge as Inner Northern Expressway (INEX).

The first phase of the project, which has been substantially developed is being constructed by CGC at the cost of N39.8 billion.

Ahmad also listed some of the projects currently carried out by FCDA to include the construction of new ECOWAS Commission headquarters, African First Ladies Peace Mission and construction and equipping of 220-bed Gwarimpa District hospital.