“Wake Me Up from this Dream” – House Winner in Glo Festival of Joy Promo

For Chukwu Reuben Okorie, the good life has begun as he became a proud owner of a three-bedroom house in one of the choice areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, courtesy of Globacom’s Festival of Joy promotion.

The 48-year-old businessman, who hails from Bende Local Government area of Abia State, kept begging Glo staff at the presentation of the keys to the house to him yesterday “to please wake me up from this dream. This is too good to be true. This is too much for me to contain”.

Okorie, the third house winner to emerge in Glo Festival of Joy promo, was beside himself with joy when the reality of his rare luck finally dawned on him.

“From one bedroom in the interior part of the city, Glo has made me a landlord of a whole three-bedroom apartment with a two-room bungalow in the Federal City Territory. It is only possible with Glo,” he gushed with joy.

Regional Manager, Globacom, North Central, Mr. Kazeem Kemi Kaka disclosed that the realisation that shelter is one of the key needs in life fuelled desire to help some of them own houses of their own through the promo.

20 such lucky landlords/landladies will eventually be made throughout the duration of the promo while 24 others will win Kia cars and other prizes including power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans.

The Director General, National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe who was Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony, noted that said the gesture from Globacom will stem the tide of crime in the nation.

“Globacom has consistently displayed concern for the plight of common Nigerians. We are proud of the company as well as its Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr.,” he added

The Assistant Chief Administrative Officer of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs. Mariam Imam who also witnessed the prize presentation ceremony said the commission was pleased with Globacom’s transparency in the promo.