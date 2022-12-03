Nigerian Students to Benefit from University of Ottawa Scholarships Worth $100,000

The need to get an education and international exposure has always been on the minds of many Nigerian youths. There have been calls for oversea institutions especially in North America to deepen their scholarship program for international students.

In line with this reality, The University of Ottawa, a top-notch university in Canada, recently made it known that they are opening opportunities for Nigerians to utilize their scholarship worth up to $100,000 for African students.

The University of Ottawa made known that the new four-year entrance and excellence scholarship is worth up to $100,000 for African students newly admitted to English undergraduate programs in engineering, science, or social sciences.

They said that “This renewable scholarship is offered to citizens of African countries who are newly admitted to one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English by the faculties of Engineering, Science, or Social Sciences.”

They added that “Depending on their average, eligible students could receive an excellence scholarship worth at least $CAN70,000 or an entrance scholarship worth at least $CAN50,000 over four years. Totaling more than $40.5 million, our undergraduate international scholarship and financial aid program remains among the most generous at any major Canadian university. It rewards not only your pre-university academic achievements but also your achievements every term of full-time study. The scholarship will give African students studying in English access to many programs across three faculties by significantly reducing their tuition. “

In conclusion, they opined that “To help students throughout the application process, the University of Ottawa will host several virtual information sessions to answer questions and advise prospective students. Eligibility criteria, programs available, and conditions are presented on the uOttawa International English Scholarship website.

The University of Ottawa is an international hub of over 46,800 bright and engaged individuals, including more than 9,300 students from 145 countries. Located in the heart of Canada’s capital, uOttawa offers the highest quality undergraduate and graduate education. The University of Ottawa ranks among the top 150 universities in the world. Ottawa is consistently ranked one of the world’s top 20 cities to live in and one of the best cities for quality of life in Canada.