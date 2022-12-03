Emenike Rolls out Campaign Machinery to Rescue Abia in 2023

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, is not leaving any stone unturned as he digs deep to prepare the campaign machinery for the rescue of Abia.

He told state party leaders and their local government counterparts that attended a functional meeting at his Umukabia Okpuala country home in Umuahia North Local Government, that the campaign council must be comprehensive and inclusive.

Emenike assured the party leaders and stakeholders that his liberation message must be taken to every nook and cranny of Abia in order to prepare the people to play the role enquired of them in the liberation mission.

He encouraged them to sustain the winning mentality as Abia is ripe for a successful harvest by APC, adding that the liberation movement he is leading “is divinely ordained to set Abia on the path of genuine development”.

“God has watered the ground on which we have planted in Abia and now we are waiting for our harvest of victory coming up in 2023,” he said.

Alluding to the antics of his detractors, the Abia APC governorship standard bearer stated that those conspiring to make the party’s 2023 liberation movement derail were working in vain.

“The truth of the matter is that we are on solid ground. We are on the right path (hence) nobody should be bothered by the distractions,” the governorship standard bearer said.

He noted that the high pedestal on which the main opposition party has found itself was not attained overnight but a product of strategic planning in the course of years of “a torturous journey”.

Emenike, who is a political strategist and grassroots mobiliser, explained that the meeting involving party leaders and stakeholders from state and local governments, was convened for the purpose of fine-tuning the list of his campaign council to make it comprehensive and inclusive

It was gathered that the campaign council would be composed of no fewer than 700 persons drawn from all the 184 wards in the state, with each of them bringing their diverse experiences to bear on the party’s 2023 campaigns.

The deputy governorship candidate, Rev. Gloria Akara, in her remarks, encouraged Abia APC leaders and members to imbibe Emenike’s passion and commitment in his avowed mission to rescue and develop Abia.

“High Chief Emenike really wants to change the narrative in Abia. I see victory; I see victory ahead,” she declared, adding that “this is our season to run with him” and make Abia better.

The National Welfare Secretary of APC, Hon. Friday Nwosu, said that the maladministration of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party has plunged the state into despondency and Abia people are now looking up to APC to save the situation.

He singled out Emenike as the only governorship candidate in the 2023 race who is not in any way linked to the ravenous locusts plundering Abia, adding that soon those ravaging the state would be expelled from Government House.

Nwosu commended Emenike for having “done so much” to build Abia APC and place it in a vantage position to dislodge the ruling party, saying, “we have victory in our hands; God will crown our efforts.”

The Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu charged party leaders and stakeholders to demonstrate their capacity and commitment to the party’s 2023 project of wresting Abia from the vicious grip of incompetent leaders.

“We must work and work harder; we must make sacrifices as much as needed to achieve our collective goal,” he said.