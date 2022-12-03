Coalition Takes Anti CJN Protest to N’Assembly, Insists on His Sack

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Coalition of Civil Societies yesterday took their protest to the National Assembly where they insisted on the sack of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tajudeen Ariwoola, over his alleged partisanship and making utterances that could erode the integrity of the judiciary

The coalition in a petition addressed to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, titled

‘Condemnation of CJN’s Interference in Political Issue’, said Ariwoola had during commissioning of a project in Rivers State made statements conflicting with the impartiality expected of the judicial arm of government.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Head of the Coalition, Nathaniel Balogun, said a few days ago they came out to save the country’s hard fought democracy, but the men of the Nigeria Police Force unleashed canisters on them for voicing their disappointment at the partisanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The coalition noted that as Nigerians they joined their voice with millions of Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the partisan nature the CJN has assumed.

It insisted that the independence of the judiciary could not be deemed satisfactory since the CJN has already taken a side in a political dispute within a political party out of the 18 others who are sponsoring candidates in the 2023 elections.

The coalition stressed that with the CJN’s ‘recklessness’ in politics, it was obvious that should there be disputations in 2023, his influence in the judiciary might deny a lot of candidates justice.

“We demand for his immediate sack as Nigerians no longer have confidence in his person as an impartial judge. Chief Justice of Nigeria Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola’s affinity in political dispute is a mark of interference capable of truncating the good efforts already put in place by the National Assembly.

“Nigerians may not be the deciders of electoral choices they make. With his continued stay in office, the courts may subvert the people’s choice since the judicial head is now affiliated to the political class.

“How do we explain that the man saddled with the impartial role of dispensing justice is now on the side of a particular group in a political dispute?

Given the fact that 18 political parties are up in the race for the 2023 general elections, we wonder what interest the CJN had leading him to obstruct the impartiality of the Judicial arm of government he currently heads.

“It is unspeakable, flippant, unpardonable and unprofessional for the Chief Justice of Nigeria to openly identify with a side he is affectionately romancing in a sensitive political race that would be decided by Nigerians.”

The coalition pointed out that the partisan nature of the CJN portends a great danger to the smooth dispensation of justice in case of electoral dispute before, during and after the 2023 general election.

It added that Nigerians would not fold their arms and let this pass, stressing that from Ariwoola’s body language, it was becoming clearer that no party or candidate can get justice in the Supreme Court he oversees.

The coalition stated: “Governor Makinde and the CJN are brothers and we respect that but to now transfer state affinity to political affinity is an advocacy taken too far.

“As responsible citizens of this country and the voice of the voiceless, we request the National Assembly to cause a public hearing on this political interference by the CJN.

“We shall continue to demand the immediate sack of the CJN especially now that his amorous political intentions and bias are in the public domain.”

The group said if the CJN refuses to resign, it would press for all legitimate means through citizens revolt for him to vacate the office.