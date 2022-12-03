Cameroon Bow out of Qatar Despite Victory Over Brazil

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions snatched a last-gasp famous 1-0 win over Brazil before being sent off but it was not enough to save them from an early World Cup exit in Qatar. The South Americans topped Group G on six points.

exit — or to prevent the Selecao from topping Group G.

Lions’ inspirational Captain, Vincent Aboubakar, scored the lone goal winner inside the Lusail Stadium with over 85,000 in attendance.

Having seen Brazil secure a place in the round of 16 by beating Switzerland last time out, Coach Tite made nine changes to his side, which resulted in a disjointed Selecao showing.

Devis Epassy kept Cameroon in the contest with several fine saves before Aboubakar nodded home a stoppage-time winner for Rigobert Song’s men — and was promptly shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt.

However, the result was ultimately immaterial as Switzerland clung on to beat Serbia 3-2 in the group’s other game, ensuring Brazil topped the pool and sealing Cameroon’s elimination.

Gabriel Martinelli went close to giving Brazil an early lead when his looping header drew a strong save from Epassy, though that was the closest Tite’s men came during a flat first half.

Brazil were indebted to Ederson for keeping the game level when he made a fine reflex save from Bryan Mbeumo’s header, while Aboubakar dragged an effort wide as Cameroon grew into the contest after the break.

Those two Cameroon forays seemed to spark Brazil into life, but Epassy somehow denied Eder Militao the opener when he tipped the defender’s scruffy effort onto his right-hand post.

Antony drew another save from Epassy as Brazil continued to press, but the Selecao were caught out at the other end two minutes into stoppage time, as Aboubakar guided Jerome Ngom Mbekeli’s cross into the bottom-right corner.

Aboubakar was shown a second yellow card for his joyous celebration, but the goal was not enough to take Cameroon into the last 16 as Switzerland joined Brazil in progressing.