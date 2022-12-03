Bennett Oghifo



The Arise News Presidential Town Hall Meeting (series 3)

holds tomorrow at 7 PM and will feature the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar ; Labour Party, Peter Obi; New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso; and the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was invited.

In holding these Town Hall series, Arise News is fulfiling the statutory role placed on it by Section 22 of the 1999 constitution, which empowers the media to undertake such responsibility.

It states, “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media, shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility of the government of the people.”

This, understandably, is the underpinning motivation behind the ARISE News Town Hall, and this third series, focusing on “Education, Health Care, Poverty, Human Capital”.

Arise News Channel said it “expects all candidates seeking elections to form government under this constitution, to respect the letters and spirit of the law, either on Arise News Channel or any broadcast channel or media of their choice, to respond to questions from independent journalists, in keeping with the fundamental objectives, responsibility, and accountability required by the constitution for those who wish to lead us.”

The Arise News Presidential Town Hall Series Three is being held in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy & Development.

Others partners are Premium Times; Nigerian Union of Journalists; Nigerian Guild of Editors; Vanguard; Daily Trust; New Telegraph; Leadership; TheCable; Nigerian Coalition Fact Checkers; Punch; The Guardian; and The Sun.

The meeting will stream live on youtube, instagram, facebook and on all social media platforms. It will be on Sky Channel 519, DSTv Channel 416, GOTv Channel 44, www.arise.tv, youtube Arise News, instagram @arisenewsofficial, twitter @ARISEtv, and on facebook.