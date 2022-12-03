 APGA Faults Court Verdict, Insists Abia Guber Primary Duly Conducted

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The national leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has faulted a court verdict ordering the party to conduct a fresh governorship primary in Abia State, saying that it would challenge the judgement at the appellate court.

The party’s rejection of the court judgement was made known yesterday by the National chairman, Chief Victor Ike Oye, during the inauguration of the Abia APGA Campaign Council in Umuahia.

Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja High Court had on Thursday while delivering judgement in a suit filed by Chief Chikwe Udensi, nullified the governorship primary that produced Prof. Greg Ibe as candidate and ordered for fresh primary within two weeks.

But Chief Oye dismissed the judgement, which he described as a travesty of justice, adding that it would crumble when subjected to the scrutiny of the Appeal Court.

He, therefore, urged the APGA faithful and supporters in Abia to remain steadfast and not bother about the judgment as it would be overturned in due course.

The APGA national chairman stated that the May 29, 2022 primary from which Prof. Ibe emerged was duly conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act and the party’s guidelines hence the status of Ibe as the authentic governorship candidate Abia remains valid.

He fingered anti-democratic forces for sponsoring attacks against APGA with the goal of destabilising the party ahead of the forthcoming general election having realised that the party is their major threat.

Oye said that time was up for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and should start preparing to quit Government House as, according to him, APGA will form the next government in Abia come 2023.

He noted that all his predictions over the years had come true, citing the ones he made concerning two former Abia governors, Orji Uzor Kalu and Theodore Orji as well as the current governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Oye, who said he had correctly predicted the emergence of three governors including Charles Soludo, declared that Professor Ibe would be the next governor of Abia State.

He later inaugurated the Campaign Council headed by Dr. Longman Nwachukwu, a former Commissioner for Lands in Abia.

The Abia APGA governorship hopeful, Ibe, in his remarks, assured the party faithful that he remains unruffled by the Abuja court judgement, which would not stand the test of time.

According to him, his emergence as APGA standard bearer has caused panic in the camp of those holding Abia down hence the numerous attempts to distract him, adding that his mission to birth a new Abia remains on course.

The APGA chairman in the state, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, had earlier in his welcome address urged candidates of the party, members of the campaign council and the various support groups to work with unity of purpose to achieve victory for the party in 2023.