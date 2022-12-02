Zamfara PDP Alleges Clampdown on Opposition By Matawalle

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by Governor Bello Matawalle to clamp down on leading members of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

A statement by the Media Office of the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dauda Lawal, accused the Matawalle-led administration of plans to silence PDP top shots with mass arrest and trumped up charges.

The statement signed by Tanimu Marafa, said PDP leaders were being hounded and forcefully picked up by the police, citing the recent arrest of Ikra Bilbis, a former Minister of State for Information and Director-General of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council as part of the plot.

“Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party wishes to alert the general public that it has secured intelligence information that the Matawalle-led government has perfected plans to clamp down on notable opposition party figures in the state within a few days.

“The proposed unguided plan is to come up with trumped up charges and insist that security agencies, especially, the police arrest and charge such opposition party members to court.

“The plan has been activated with the illegal arrest of the Director-General of the Governorship Campaign Council of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in the state, Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, a former minister.

“Bilbis and some members of our great party were arrested and detained by the police on the orders of the state governor. Also arrested on trumped up charges is Captain Bala Mai Riga, who has been in detention for a while.

“Our source confirmed that key members of the PDP were identified for an unjustifiable arrest, including our governorship candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal and state acting Chairman of the party, Mukhtar Lugga.”