  • Friday, 2nd December, 2022

Tinubu, APC Women Kick off North West Campaign in Katsina

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, hasp urged women and youths to vote for the party’s candidates at the polls next year.

This, she said, at the North West zonal rally of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign, which took place on Wednesday, November 30 at the People’s Square, Katsina Town.

Addressing thousands of women and youth at the gathering, Oluremi Tinubu pledged her commitment and that of Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the APC Vice Presidential candidate, to being the people’s partners for progress by working to ensure that the people’s needs are prioritised if their husbands are elected.

Also in Katsina for the rally were Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the APC vice-presidential candidate, the finance minister, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, wife of the Kebbi State Governor and North-West Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Team; the First Ladies of Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Zamfara and Lagos states.  

The delegation also had Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, national coordinator of the APC Women Campaign Team and her deputy, Lauretta Onochie, who has recently been nominated as chairman of the board of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC). 

Also present were Zahra Buhari-Indimi and Hanan Buhari, daughters of the First Lady and grand patron of the APC Women Campaign Team, Dr. Aisha Buhari.

On arrival in Katsina, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Katsina, HRH and the governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.