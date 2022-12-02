Tangerine Africa, Cosharis Motors Forge Partnership to Boost Accessibility for Car Insurance

Tangerine Africa, a leading insurance firm in Nigeria, in line with it’s mantra to provide ‘Cover for all That Matters’ has announced a strategic partnership with Cosharis Motors that will make insurance more accessible for car owners in Nigeria.

With the new partnership, Tangerine is offering a fixed rate of 1.75% on Auto Insurance on all cars purchased from the Cosharis Group across all its locations.

The Group Executive Director, Commercial of Tangerine Africa, Yewande Adewusi, said the company through its new partnership with Cosharis motors is committed to seamlessly leveraging technology to ensure that insurance is accessible and affordable for all people, and also to endeavor that the insurance space is trusted by end-users.

Adewusi stated that the company’s intention through its partnership with Cosharis is to reinforce its quest to achieve wider inclusion and accessibility to insurance in Nigeria. The partnership is also in tune with Tangerine Africa’s drive for more enlightenment about the values and importance of insurance.

“Our main approach to meeting our customers’ needs is to focus on significant cost savings and greater user experiences. The plan is to consistently make insurance accessible and the journey to car ownership and protection, a seamless experience.”

She said, “Cosharis is a trusted brand in the automotive space and what we’re trying to do in the market through this partnership is to seamlessly leverage technology to make insurance accessible, and affordable for all people. We get people educated about insurance and its value. We need to bridge the protection gap. Insurance should not only be a last resort that people look for when problem arises. Insurance is about making sure that emergency situations such doesn’t upset your cash flow. It’s there because you just never know when you’re going to need it.”

The general manager of Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, commenting on the partnership, noted that the company has painstakingly selected Tangerine as one of its new partner because of the value of trust they possess in their DNA, adding that they have also proven to be reliable in terms of delivering value for money to customers.

According to Abiona Babarinde, both existing and prospective customers of Cosharis will continue to enjoy Premium Automobile After-Sale Service which will be backed with risk-protection from the underwriting company, guaranteeing peace of mind at minimal cost from the moment of purchase.

Luciana Ojeniyi, Head, Digital Partnership and Wealth Management, stated that the rate of the insurance package is very compelling and competitive enough for all users.

“I can guarantee to the general public, especially our potential customers that this is value for money, and we just want to ensure that they have a very beautiful experience with our partners, Cosharis. We pride ourselves in the value that we give customers.” Ojeniyi affirmed.