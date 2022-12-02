Situation Room Condemns Killing of Labour Party Women Leader in Kaduna

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has condemned the gruesome killing of Labour Party Women Leader in Southern Kaduna, Mrs. Victoria Chintex.

Worried by the unfortunate incident, the election monitoring group has urged the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Mr. Yekini Ayoku, to launch an investigation into the murder with the aim of bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book without delay.

In a statement jointly signed by Co-conveners of the Situation Room, Ene Obi, Asma’u Joda and James Ugochukwua the group said: “Situation Room laments that this horrific crime occurred during the globally recognised week of the 16 Days of Activism against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), which is internationally earmarked for campaigns on Elimination of Violence Against Women.



“Violence against women in the political space has become a regular occurrence leading up to elections. Situation Room recalls that on 19th November 2019, the late Salome Abuh – PDP woman leader in Kogi State, was killed and burnt beyond recognition in her home. In Kogi State.”

The statement also cited the case of Natasha Akpoti, a Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate at the time, who was physically assaulted by political opponents while she was attending a stakeholders’ meeting in her home state in November 2019.



It further recalled in October 2021, Mrs. Cynthia Nwala, Leader of the Legislative Council in Etche Local Government, Rivers State, was battered and stripped near naked in the council premises by male politicians during a leadership crisis among the councilors.

It noted that Situation Room was concerned that the unwarranted attacks on Nigerian female politicians were outright intimidations to hinder the participation of women in politics.



“It is most disappointing that we still have these regular incidents recorded in Nigeria in an era where ending violence against women is a priority and their voices actively encouraged, as well as perpetrators of violence against women made to pay for their crimes.

“Situation Room calls on the leaders of political parties to adhere to the Peace Accord signed on 29th September 2022 and call their supporters to abide by the Accord,” it stated.



The group pointed out that the Peace Accord initiated by the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Catholic Bishop, Matthew Kukah, witnessed a pledge to peaceful election campaigns by the 18 political parties fielding candidates for the 2023 General Elections.

“Unfortunately, this incident is a setback and flagrant disregard of the spirit and intention of the Peace Accord and raises serious concerns over the level of commitment of political parties and their supporters to peaceful and violence free elections in Nigeria.



“Situation Room further reminds political party leaders of their duty in ensuring that their supporters act in line with the provisions of the laws of the land and the Electoral Act 2022 as it concerns peaceful political campaigns and elections. Violations ought to be punished in accordance with the law.

“Situation Room therefore calls on the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Mr. Yekini Ayoku, to investigate the killing of Mrs. Chintex, as well as the brutal attack on her husband which has left him hospitalised. Situation Room expects that the Nigeria Police will make arrests in connection with the murder and keep the general public abreast of developing reports in order to alleviate fears among women politicians and members of the public in general,” it added.