Rivers Deputy Gov, ZLP Guber Candidate Seek Collaboration in Tackling Menace of HIV





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As the world commemorates the 2022 World Aids Day, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, has advised the people to avail themselves the access to any available HIV services across the state.

This as the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Kwanee Leyii, also called for general collaboration in tackling the menace of HIV/AIDS virus.

Leyii declared solidarity with the global community to share in the compassion for victims of the virus, saying: “It is the burning desire from my heart to contribute my modest quota towards bringing this human tragedy under effective control that has propelled me to address you this day.

“As the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party for Rivers State in the next general election, it is safe to say that the inequalities which perpetuate the AIDS pandemic are not inevitable. Indeed, we can tackle them if we try.

“We can overcome the scourge if we

change our orientation towards sex and the fleeting pleasures of sin. AIDS kills and remains incurable as of today. But we have a duty to our youths and growing children to protect them and the future of our dear state. We have a solemn duty to teach them that HIV/AIDS can be prevented in many ways, including abstention from sexual immorality and unprotected sex.”

He further advised the youths across the state and country to maintain the culture of discipline and abstain from sex if they really want to escape from the consequences of the HIV/AIDS virus.

“We must apply the brakes in our indulgence so that we do not contribute in growing the numbers of orphans among the children of Rivers State. We can avoid contacting the virus that is responsible for AIDS by enforcing self-restraint and self-discipline,” Leyii advised.

Meanwhile, the state Deputy Governor, Banigo, stated that the “implementers in the HIV/AIDS response space should focus on underserved populations like pregnant women, children, adolescents, and key populations and those in correctional centres.”

Banigo, who reiterated the commitment of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike-led administration to reduce the disease burden of the Rivers people, disclosed that the state was among the seven states that implement the ADOKIT project (Adolescents Kits for Innovation and Expression).