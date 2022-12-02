Ogun LP  Warns Okupe not to Represent Party Again





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP), Ogun State yesterday, warned the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Committee, Dr Doyin Okupe and some members of the State Working Committee of the party, to stop representing the party, henceforth or be ready for a law suit.

The warning, was issued at a news conference addressed by the State LP chairman, Mr. Michael Ashade in Abeokuta, stating that Okupe has lost membership of the party, for allegedly flouting Article 9(3)iii of party’s constitution.

Ashade, who listed names of SWC members that had to vacate their offices, said they had contravened the same section of the Constitution of the party that deals with payment of party financial contribution to the party.

Flanked by the LP State Secretary, Feyisola Michael, Ashade stated “

“Article 9(3)iii of our Party’s Constitution states as follows: “only members who pay their monthly membership dues at rates prescribed shall be deemed to be bonafide members of the Party. Arrears of dues of up to six months shall lead to forfeiture of membership.

“Despite repeated demand from various meetings I had with Dr Doyin Okupe in respect of his mandatory constitutional requirements to fulfill membership’s status, he has failed woefully in this regards with some others to flagrantly disobey the constitution of LP.

He has polarized the party in Ogun State with his crops of PDP dissidents political liabilities who are only using LP to revive their irredeemable dead political lives.

“Therefore in line with Article 19(3) of the Labour Party constitutional provision, we declare that Dr. Doyin Okupe, having failed in the payment of his membership dues for the last six months of joining the party, has forfeited his membership of the party and no longer fit and competent to continue to act as the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“We hereby notify our National Chairman Julius Abure and LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that it’s expedient to obey the constitution of LP by immediately appointing another DG for the PCC and that should come from the North to reflect Federal Characters and political balance.

“We challenge Dr. Doyin Okupe to provide evidence of any payment in respect of membership dues prior to today into any bank account of the party.

“Article 9(3)xi of the Party’s Constitution states that “only fully registered and financially up to date members of the Party shall have the right to vie for office in the Ward Executive, Local Government Area Executive, State Executive Councils and the National Working Committee of the Party or be a delegate to the Congresses and the National Convention”.

Ashade listed the names and offices of the people, who seized to be members of the party, for allegedly contravening the constitution.

The affected persons are: Dr Doyin Okupe, Mr Abayomi Collins, Hon. Abel Olaleye,Jagub Lookman, who is the Deputy State Chairman II, Ogun East.

Other affected persons are: Mrs Oluwabukola Soyoye, former State Women Leader; Mr. Gbadebo Fesomade, former State Treasurer;

Mr. Abdulmalik Olaleye, former State Youth Leader; Mr. Jide Amusan, former State Publicity Secretary; Mr. Adeshina Wasiu Shojobi, former Asst State Youth Leader.

The list also affected Miss Deborah Adewale, Former Senatorial Women Leader Ogun East;

Mr. Olatunde Abolade, former Asst State Secretary

The LP chairman, said the State Executive Council has therefore approved their replacement in acting capacity since nature abhor vacuum.

He said: “Any disobedience exhibited by any of the affected former party members shall be resisted through lawful means of enforcement in the court of competent jurisdiction.”

Contributing, the LP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, said as a national officer of the party, the action of the SWC , was in line with the constitution of the party.

He said: “I am in total support of the action of the State Exco of the Labour Party. I hereby warned the LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to stop relating with Dr Doyin Okupe. If he did not abide by the warning, we shall head for court and do things that will adversely affect our candidate and we shall scatter everything. “