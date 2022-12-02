  • Friday, 2nd December, 2022

INEC Takes Delivery of Last Batch of PVCs for Edo State

Edo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday announced the delivery of the last batch of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) from its headquarters in Abuja.


The Head, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Edo, Mr. Timidi Wariowei, told journalists in Benin City that the PVCs arrived the office on Wednesday November 30.


Wariowei said counting and sorting of the PVCs was ongoing to ascertain the actual numbers of PVCs that arrived the state.
“We have just received the last tranche of PVCs for Edo. The commission earlier promised Nigerians and Edo people that the last batch of PVCs would be ready by November ending and yesterday, November 30, the PVCs arrived Edo office of the Commission.


“As you can see, the electoral officers from various local government are counting and sorting to get the actual numbers received after which, the cards will be taken to the local government areas for collection,” he said.


He also disclosed that as of November 20, 2022, the figures of uncollected old PVCs stood at 483,796, out of which 12,351 had been collected, leaving a balance of 471,445 in the office.


Wariowei also stated that the number of new PVCs received as at November 20, was 44,036, out of which 21,638 had been collected, leaving a balance of 22,398 in the office.
He further noted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would arrive the state any moment.

According to him, “as we speak, our officers are at the Benin airport waiting to receive the BVAS which we are going to use for accreditation on election day.”

