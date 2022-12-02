Germany Out as Japan Lead Spain to Knockout Phase 

Four-time winners Germany have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup at the group stages for a second consecutive tournament.

But the dramatic comeback of Japan’s Samurai Blue against Spain in the top of the group clash dominated headlines in a 2-1 win and topped the log ahead of the former champions of the tournament.

Alvaro Morata headed home an opener for Spain in a dominant first half just as Germany were dominant against Costa Rica and needing the La Rojas to extend their lead but reverse was the case after 90 minutes of play.

Hansi Flick’s men were expected to put in a much-improved performance four years on from their disastrous campaign as champions in 2018, but things got off to a disastrous start with a shock loss to Japan. Germany had led the game, but were pegged back through two late goals thanks to some great substitutions and rather terrible defending from Niklas Sule.

However, two quick goals for Japan shortly after restart changed the narrative, with goals from Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka, flipped the entire group on its head.

Sergio Busquets thundered over the bar early on before almost giving away a goal at the other end straight after. A sloppy touch from the midfielder put Japan in on goal but Junya Ito’s shot flew into the side netting.

Spain’s lead came 11 minutes in through Morata, who rose highest to meet a Cesar Azpilicueta cross and head home.

La Roja prevented Japan from getting back into the game by simply holding possession, with the stats showing they sat at nearly 80% half an hour in, and that rose to 83% by the end of what was a one-sided first 45 minutes.

Just three minutes into the second half, however, Japan tied it up out of nowhere with a thunderous strike from substitute Doan, whose powerful strike from the edge of the box was too much for Unai Simon.