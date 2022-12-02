GAH-AWARDS Marks 10TH Anniversary, Empowers Women, Youth

Mary Nnah

GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAHAWARDS) intends to kick off its empowerment programme by empowering 100 women and youths who are emerging designers and are passionate about becoming fashion entrepreneurs.

This they intend to do on the occasion of its 10th anniversary of social impact, slated for December 9, 2022.

The empowerment which is estimated to cost ₦56Million will include skill acquisition tuition fees start-up funds, sewing machines, and partnership investment, among other things.

For its 2023 goal, GAH-AWARDS aims to raise ₦700million in partnership with GMYT Fashion Academy, to provide free hybrid skill-acquisition training, hostel accommodation, start-up capital, distribution of free sewing machines and other services to one thousand women (1000) women and youths through the GMYT Foundation.

GAH-AWARDS will also host the 10th Graduation Ceremony of GMYT Fashion Academy, featuring over two hundred (200) fashion entrepreneurs debuting in 2023.

Princess Kelechi Oghene, the Founder and the GMD of the GMYT Group has always maintained that skill acquisition is the answer to Nigeria’s socioeconomic imbalance in the international space as well as the remedy for gender-based violence in the country.

With the GAH-AWARDS initiative channeled through GMYT Foundation, a large percentage of Nigerian unemployed youths will be emancipated from crime, violence, discrimination, and other social vices.

“GAH-AWARDS is using this medium to call for partnership and sponsorship from government agencies, private corporations, individuals, and NGOs to push this exceptional initiative which is geared towards eradicating/minimising extreme poverty, and hunger, achieving universal primary education, promoting gender equality, reducing inequality, ensuring sustainable cities and communities, encouraging industry innovation and infrastructure, promoting decent work and economic growth and finally creating a sustainable partnership to achieving the goal of training ten thousand (10,000) women and youths on or before 2030. This is the vision of the Foundation for the future, starting in the year 2023”, she noted.

Over the years, the GAH-AWARDS initiative has achieved nine out of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These are evident in the empowerment of over 3,000 women and youths through the GMYT/SME support scheme, empowering over 12,000) women and youths with free scholarships to study fashion design, and entrepreneurship development, and the distribution of over 3,000 industrial/domestic sewing machines through GMYT Foundation.

The foundation has also recognised and encouraged humanitarian efforts in Non-Governmental and Corporate organisations through GAH-Awards by actively partnering with stakeholders in the last decade to achieve these goals.

This year, on the occasion of its 10th anniversary of social impact, GAH-AWARDS will also be recognising and encouraging organisations/individuals that have championed and still championing charitable causes in Nigeria and all over the world.