  • Friday, 2nd December, 2022

Football Fans Get a Taste oF Qatar at Coca-Cola’s Viewing Party

Nigeria | 16 hours ago

Through simulation, Coca-Cola gave football enthusiasts a stadium-like experience of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar at a recent viewing party. As a lead sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the company partnered with Landmark Centre, to deliver an electrifying evening on Sunday, November 20 when the tournament kicked off. 

“Our Believe and Win ‘Under the Crown’ Promotion was the highlight of the year for our loyal consumers as we excited them with winnings worth over N400m, with five lucky winners securing the coveted all-expense-paid trip to Qatar to experience the live excitement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Today we are bringing that same magic to our consumers in Lagos, Nigeria through this viewing party as we officially kickstart the football season,” said Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide.

The beverage company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA for 48 years, thus, will continue to provide entertainment and memorable experiences to consumers throughout the tournament.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.