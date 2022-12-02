Football Fans Get a Taste oF Qatar at Coca-Cola’s Viewing Party

Through simulation, Coca-Cola gave football enthusiasts a stadium-like experience of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar at a recent viewing party. As a lead sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the company partnered with Landmark Centre, to deliver an electrifying evening on Sunday, November 20 when the tournament kicked off.

“Our Believe and Win ‘Under the Crown’ Promotion was the highlight of the year for our loyal consumers as we excited them with winnings worth over N400m, with five lucky winners securing the coveted all-expense-paid trip to Qatar to experience the live excitement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Today we are bringing that same magic to our consumers in Lagos, Nigeria through this viewing party as we officially kickstart the football season,” said Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide.

The beverage company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA for 48 years, thus, will continue to provide entertainment and memorable experiences to consumers throughout the tournament.