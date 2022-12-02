Ex-Beauty Queen Dedicates Songs to Ease Economic Hardship

Mary Nnah

As the economic hardship, from insecurity in the land, floods and recent fuel scarcity and much more is hitting hard on Nigerians, ex-beauty queen and songwriter, Faithful Okoduwa, popularly known as Just Faithful, has dedicated a song to lessen the pains.

The two-time beauty queen and singer explained that “Dey Alright” (Dreams) is a song of hope inspired by current happenings in Nigeria today.

She expressed hope that despite all of that, Nigeria is a blessed country and very soon would be alright, adding, “Our country will bring us the joy and happiness we all long for”.

She explained why she imbibed pidgin in “Dey Alright”. “I imbibed pidgin in my song because it is the language of the people. Irrespective of tribe and location, pidgin can be understood all over Nigeria.

“I want my song to be clear and simple to my people. Some expressions are better understood in pidgin as it comes with a punch.”

Being a two-time beauty queen has helped shape her perspective on life beyond just family, music and school.

“I got a lot of knowledge of fashion/styling, photography and etiquette. I also had projects where I mentored and trained young girls”, she noted.

Speaking on how her journey into music started, Okoduwa who started singing professionally in 2020, where she recorded and sent out several demos said, “I grew up listening to different songs with my late father.

“l also had great training and mentorship while singing in the church choir from the tender age of five. My first single “Can’t hold on”, was released in June 2021, and the music video for the song was released in Nov 2021.”

Even though she confessed that the most challenging thing in the music industry for her right now is getting the recognition she deserves for her craft, she feels competition in the music industry is normal.

“ I believe the sky is big enough for everyone to soar. My team and I are super focused on creating good music, having great stage performances and connecting with my fans and listeners.

Shortly, she hopes to be on the big stage, touring the world with her band, and sharing her sound and message with as many people as possible while helping and mentoring other young acts.