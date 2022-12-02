  • Friday, 2nd December, 2022

EEDC Disturbed at High Rate of Vandalism of its Facilities

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has expressed concern over the increased incidences of vandalism of its electrical facilities across the South-East region and disturbed at the latest turn of events where vandals now resort to draining transformer oil, thereby subjecting the transformer to risk of blowing up once supply is restored.


In its quest to nip this ugly trend in the bud, with the support of customers and other critical stakeholders, a total of eight vandal suspects were arrested for attacking power equipment belonging to EEDC and have been handed over to the Police for proper investigation and possible prosecution.


Relaying this to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday, the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh said that within the last quarter of the year, there is no day the company does not record an average of 3 transformers attacked across its franchise areas, most of which have their oil drained.
“Before now, the vandals have been carting away armored cables and bare conductors, but in recent times, we record more cases of drained transformer oil which poses greater danger to the transformer because it could get damaged when energized without any oil in it, ”Ezeh explained.


According to Ezeh, at Ndiagbo Ofeke Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the vigilante group arrested Chinonso Mgbada, a native of Ugwuachara, also in Ebonyi Local Government Area, along Ohatekwe Road, Ishieke, while vandalizing aluminum conductors belonging to EEDC.


At Umuobia Olokoro, Umuahia, Abia State, Onyebuchi Uchechi was arrested by the villagers for vandalizing aluminum conductors in their community, while the duo of Chiwendu Chukwuemeka and Azubuike Chinemere, were arrested by vigilante group at Onuinyan Village in Bende, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, for vandalizing aluminum conductors, property of EEDC.

