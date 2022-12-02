  • Friday, 2nd December, 2022

‘Crime and Justice’: From Kenya to Lagos

The popular hit crime drama series ‘Crime and Justice’ which birthed in Kenya last year is getting a Nigerian iteration. Showmax announced during the week that the premiere of ‘Crime and Justice Lagos’ is billed for December 8. 

Like Kenya’s version, the series is set in Lagos and will explore the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU) headed by its charismatic boss, Deputy Commissioner of Police Femi Biboye (William Benson) and made up of an elite team of top detectives led by Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).  

“We’ve created a crime series that captures the pulse of the city – from its glitzy clubs to its grimy ghettos – through the lens of law enforcement agents tasked with keeping its citizens safe,” said Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.

Yinka Edward serves as Executive Producer for the series with other cast members including Uche Mac-Auley, Paul Adams and Femi Durojaiye, Maggie Osuome, Ejiroghene “Jyro” Asagba and Makinde Adeniran.

The show will run for six weeks.

