Court Nullifies Abia APGA Guber Primary

*Orders fresh election within 14 days

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has voided the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State.
Justice Binta Nyako in a judgment delivered yesterday, voided the May 29 governorship Primary on the grounds of manifest irregularities.
The judge subsequently ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election within 14 days.


The plaintiff, Chief Chikwe Udensi, had dragged APGA to court challenging the outcome of the May 29, gubernatorial primary election, said to have been won by Prof. Greg Ibe.


According to the judgment, the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, to the May 29 APGA gubernatorial primary election in Abia state was flawed and marred by irregularities


Udensi had lost to Ibe at the APGA primaries, but however headed to court to challenge the outcome of the election.

Udensi had urged the court to declare him winner of the APGA gubernatorial primary election or in the alternative, order for conduct of a fresh primary election.

