  • Friday, 2nd December, 2022

Burna Boy, Ayra Starr Top Spotify Wrapped List

Life & Style | 16 hours ago

Burna Boy emerged as the Most Streamed  Artist in Nigeria according to new data provided by the music streaming platform Spotify. As with its tradition, Spotify via Wrapped, its in-house platform,  releases data that show the top artists and music of the year as streamed by users around the world. 

Joining Burna at the top is the Mavin star Ayra Starr who emerged as the Most Streamed Female Artist in Nigeria with Tems following behind. 

Again, Burna Boy takes the spot in the Most Streamed Tracks in Nigeria with ‘Last Last’. The single is also the Most Hearted Song in Nigeria while his album ‘Love Damini’ emerges as the Most Streamed Album in Nigeria.

Other interesting facts gleaned from the data include the number of times Nigerians listened to music. The data showed that Nigerians listened to nearly three times as much local music in 2022 than they did in 2021 with a 291% YOY increase in local music consumption. 

