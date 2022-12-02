Abia NNPP Guber Candidate Unveils Running Mate, Manifesto, Campaign Team

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) Dr Ukpai Iro Ukpai yesterday unveiled his running mate in the person of Mr. Chiedozie Tony Josiah, a legal practitioner from Obingwa local government, where the incumbent governor also hails from.

He also inaugurated his campaign structure, christened Dr Ukpai Campaign Organisation (DUCO), presented his “glorious manifesto” to the public as well flagging off the Youth Techpreneurs Bootcamp at Aba.

The NNPP gubernatorial hopeful said that his manifesto, a 75-page document, was a product of research carried out down to the grassroots in order to come up with solutions to the developmental challenges confronting the Abia State.

“The manifesto is called Glorious Manifesto. In the hands of a Dr Ukpai government in Abia State under the banner of NNPP, this Glorious Manifesto will return Abia to God’s own State status indeed and by it we will show uncommon love and care to Abia people,” he said.

Dr Ukpai noted that his manifesto contajns strategies that he would implement and “grow the fastest revenue for Abia State and take it from where it’s languishing now (in the lower rung in IGR, according to recent NBS release) to third or fourth place in IGR by 2027”.

“We will use Digital Technology and Digital Society as hub to create jobs massively and provide wholesome Security in food and agriculture, education, health, and for protection of lives and property,” he assured the people of Abia.

On his choice of running mate, Ukpai said that presiding over the affairs of Abia would be “a tough assignment” hence he has searched and found Chiedozie Tony Josiah from Obingwa local government, whom he described as “a legal expert, and a cool headed man of many parts”.

“He(running mate) understands very well the challenge we face as Abians, the solutions we must provide, and the place of technology and the fear of God in the solutions,” he said, adding that a joint Ukpai/Josiah ticket “will by God’s grace win the governorship race in March 2023 and restore hope to Abians”.

While unveiling his campaign organisation(DUCO), headed by Chief Adolphus Echebiri Nwaeye, as Director-General, Dr Ukpai said that “the Lord has supplied warriors for the battle”, adding that the men and women in the campaign team “will help me in the political battle we have in front of us, the redemption of Abia State”.

According to the governorship hopeful, his campaign organisation is composed of “men and women who understand the times, who know what Abia State needs to do, like the Isacharians (1 Chr 12v 32). These are great organizers, skilled and resourceful. They are swift and well accomplished”.

“They have one thing in common, they want to see the return of God’s glory to Abia State; they desperately want to see Abians rejoice again. They are passionate about winning the 2023 elections in Abia State”.