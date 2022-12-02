8th Pan African  Music Fashion Runway Holds December 3rd

Mary Nnah

The 8th edition of the Pan African Music Fashion Runway (#MFR) is to hold in Lagos on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Organised by the NMO Management Limited, the event which would hold at Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos, is themed “Fashion forward: a call to action for a green and sustainable continent.”

The Executive Director of NMO management limited, Ngozi Omambala during a press briefing recently said the event would take place both physically and virtually.

Describing the event as Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand, Omambala added that it aims to empower and unite young people.

The Pan African creative noted further that it is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, and cutting-edge fashion with live music experience.

According to her, the show celebrates African rich cultural heritage and also features “The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement (#GCAA )award platform programme that honours trailblazers and pioneers; recognising their significant contributions to the creative industry.

Expressing happiness to see the return of their physical event after two years of online predominance due to the pandemic, NMO’s big boss said, “#MFR2022 promises its signature contemporary, cultural showpiece experience.

“We have expanded the platform to include Pan African satellite activities in the lead up to MFR2022 ‘road to #MFR’ with ‘open days’ in the art and cultural community at iconic venues museums and galleries across Lagos.

“Pan African 8th annual Music Fashion Runway will be streamed live via our social media platforms, as was last year’s successful event, which opened the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global virtual international audience of over 10,000 watching live.

“Our priority as always is to produce in a safe and secure environment, the first-class event of live music excellence, whilst showcasing Pan African fashion, established designers and international runway models.”

While stating that her organisation would select two upcoming models to be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity- to kick start their modeling careers by walking the #MFR 2022 catwalk, she said the Iconic award-winning veteran broadcaster, Brenda Emmanus would host the event.