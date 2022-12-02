200 Players Bid for CBN Governor’s Golf Cup Prizes  

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Over 200 golfers will make up the field at the 15th edition of the CBN Governor’s Golf Cup that tees-off tomorrow at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The 18-hole annual spectacle is sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the IBB Golf Club.

The contestants will seek honours in eight different categories: Men’s Category I (Handicap 0 – 14); Men’s Category II (Handicap 15 – 28) Gross (Men); Ladies’ Category I (Handicap 0 -20); and the Ladies’ Category II (Handicap 21 – 30).

Other categories are the CBN workers, CBN retired staff category, CBN guests’ category and the Veterans category for men and ladies.

It is a stroke play event also played as a shot gun” format, with all competing golfers teeing-off simultaneously from different points on the golf course.

The overall winner is expected to cart away the Best Nett Prize.

Aside the regular prizes, auxiliary prizes will also be awarded for Nearest to the Pin for ladies, men and CBN staff; Longest Drive for ladies, men and CBN staff.

CBN’s spokesperson, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said that the apex bank remained devoted to the promotion and development of sports by sponsoring the competition annually in line with the its corporate social responsibility.

The tournament, a major on the tournament calendar of IBB Golf is to enable distinguished personalities in government, the organized private sector and diplomatic corps to recreate, compete and network.