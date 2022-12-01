  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

Tunisia Secure Famous Win over France but Fail to Reach Last 16 

Sport | 24 mins ago

*Australia grab Group D second ticket behind Les Blue 

France had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside in the final minute of stoppage-time as Tunisia held on to register a shock victory, but failed to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup and perhaps the first African nation to exit the tournament in Qatar.  

It was a famous win for Carthage Eagles and their third victory in their history of participation in the tournament.  

Substitute Antoine Griezmann volleyed in a dramatic equaliser at the Education City Stadium but the VAR decision meant Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazi’s brilliant first-half goal proved to be the winner.  

However, with Australia recording a 1-0 victory over Denmark in the other match in Group D, Tunisia’s hopes of progressing had been dashed before Griezmann’s goal was ruled out.  

France is through to the last 16 as group winners having already secured qualification with victory over Denmark in the last game.  

In the other Group match, Australia reached the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in 16 years after shocking Denmark.  

The Danes, needing victory to progress, dominated possession but were caught out on the break when Australia scored the winner on the hour mark.  

Denmark lost the ball in the Australian box and Mathew Leckie finished a brilliant counter attack with a low shot past Kasper Schmeichel.  

Australia finish in second place in Group D on six points, only behind world champions France on goal difference.  

Denmark meanwhile exit Qatar 2022 with just one point from three games, sitting bottom of the group.  

