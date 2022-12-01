  • Thursday, 1st December, 2022

Return Govt Property within 48 Hours, Osun Governor Directs Former Officials

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday directed former appointed officials to return all government property in their possession within 48 hours.

In a statement issued, signed and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke noted that the directive was sequel to a large scale diversion of government assets by top officials of the immediate-past administration.

The statement remarked that several official vehicles are missing while official records indicated that two third of former state officials left with fleet of cars in their office.

According to the statement, “Most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were stripped of operational assets like vehicles, computers and even residential fittings. Residences of some top officials were equally pillaged even to lamp fitting.”

The governor warned that any former official who refuses to comply with the directive would face the full weight of the law.

