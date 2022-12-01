Realtors Summit: Experts Share Nuggets on Wealth Creation through Tech, Real Estate

Considering how realtors have continued to utilise technology to enhance the real estate niche, bamboo Real Estate and Construction Limited saw the need to create an inclusive environment for anyone interested in the realty industry.

Owing to this, bamboo assembled a pool of tech experts and realtors from across the country for the 2022 Tech + Real Estate Summit, South-South Edition.

First, the experts encouraged Nigerians to tap into the benefits of technology and real estate to intensify their financial status. This was according to a Business Consultant at Switchpath Consulting and brand Ambassador for bamboo, Emeka Nobis.

He told the over 1,500 participants that the fusion of technology and real estate amplifies the marketing message beyond borders. “It lessens the time of interaction between prospects and purchases. It reduces your advertising expenditure.”

Nobis further illustrated some proven ways to combine tech and real estate. He urged, “Create an email and use it to market. Batch your emails into segments. Automate your emails. Choose your niche and consistently publish content around it. Run paid adverts. Understand that the environment affects everyone.”

For Chris Ani, the founder of Digital Abundance (DABA), the best way to enter into financial freedom is to trade crypto.

Some of the benefits he mentioned include exposure to a dollarized economy, financial freedom, and access to your money at any time.

He also hinted that a country’s currency would only be as strong as its current leader. “If your currency performed poorly, it would be in your best interest to save in other high-performance currencies.”

On his part, Maple Dappa, a brand strategy consultant at Mapemond Brand Consulting, spoke on branding.

Dappa outlined food for thought when he asked, “What do you think branding is? Do you think it is internal or external?” He clarified that a brand is a mark, and branding is marking, but the difference between the two concepts is that branding is a process.

He added: “As an individual or a brand, your mark informs the type of people you attract. In marking yourself, you need to know what you want; plan towards the image you want of yourself and watch your mannerisms and the content you put out, as these influence your mark.”

Some of the ways to mark yourself, according to the brand consultant, are with the right friends, knowledge, attitude, appearance, mindset, and right values and principles.

Mr Nnamdi Uba highlighted that Metaverse makes the real estate world easy by contributing to the smooth flow of communication between you and your clients.

“It digitalises the layout of your estates. It gives the buyer an accurate representation of the estates. In real estate, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) give an online representation of your asset, and when you buy online, you own offline,” he emphasised.

Uba said that the Metaverse and NFTs help bring trust and transparency into the real estate industry.

The Founder of Sabi Writers, Chinonso Ogbogu, hinted at a hard truth that sometimes, only an insult made to one person would be enough for one to decide to change one’s life.

He harped that in building generational wealth, real estate could help one escape poverty, readiness, education and systems are principles one needs to practice.

For the Managing Partner at Excel and Grace Consulting, Dr Festus Erewele “When you are rich, you take care of yourself and your immediate family, but when you are wealthy, you take care of people that take care of others.”

While conceding that there are about 218 million people in Nigeria, he added that these people are split into three levels of existence including survival, success and significance.

He cited statistics estimating that 70 per cent, 22 per cent, and eight per cent of Nigerians fall into each of these groups, respectively. But that notwithstanding, the question here is, how can you change your narrative? Real estate is a great place to start.

Other speakers included Josephine Itonyo, while the panel session was discussed between Martha Piam, Stewart Ezekiel, Joseph Don, Eze Maximus, and Godgift Celestine Nwogu.

The CEO of bamboo Group, Oseyomon Ighodaloh described this year’s bamboo Realtors Summit to be the one-stop event where realtors and other players in the real estate industry hold intelligent conversations about emerging trends and technologies in the real estate industry. “Realtors are trained and equipped to become better versions of themselves and connect for their individual and collective development and growth,” he emphasised.

This year’s edition is The South-South edition, the first of its kind, tagged Tech + Real Estate; The evolution of the Property Tech Industry and its impact on the development of the real estate market.

It is set to examine and hold conversations around the collaboration between the tech and real estate industry, and the amazing result that can be birthed out of this amazing alliance.

On her part, the Head of Business at bamboo real estate and construction limited, Miss Tari Susan Egbe while giving the closing remark, commended the synergy of the speakers and the panellists for their insightful presentations for a well-rounded event.

She also thanked the participants, especially guests and partners for helping to make the 2022 edition a success while promising them a more inspiring and eventful subsequent outing in 2023.