Philip Shaibu @ 53 Birthday Golf Tournament Tees-off Today 

Friends and Associates of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu will today tee-off his 53th Birthday Golf Tournament at the Benin Club Golf Section.

The birthday tournament is packaged by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie.; former BCGS Captains, Dr. Charles Ajayi and Dr. Bola Atua as well as the Obama Kitty Group.

According to the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Benedict Oghumah, over 100 golfers are teeing-off to celebrate the deputy governor for his support towards the development of golf and sports in general in the state.

He said: “It becomes necessary to honour the Deputy Governor’s birthday for his immense contribution and dedication towards BCGS development.

“This birthday tournament is of prime importance due to his immense support towards golf development,” he noted.

Golfers will feature in men’s and ladies event, while veterans will also have a field day. It will be a unique tournament as prizes are on ground for various winners.

” Golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club, (IGCC), Asaba; Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; UBTH Golf Club, Edo and many more are featuring at the event,” Oghumah said.