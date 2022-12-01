PAC Foundation Set to Hold  Environmental Cleanup and Sensitisation at Mushin

Mary Nnah

As part of its activities to support government initiatives, research, and policies that help to improve sustainability over the long term PanAfrican Capital Foundation (PACF) will be organising an environmental sanitation and sensitization exercise in Masewo Community, Mushin, Lagos on December 2nd, 2022 at 10 am.

The cleanup exercise, set to hold on Friday, December 2nd at the community, the Foundation noted, is a clarion call for increased commitment to ensuring cleaner communities and healthy living environments.

According to a statement from the Executive Secretary of the foundation, Omolola Ojo, “At PAC Foundation, we support “Green” projects in Nigeria. Our programmes support government initiatives, research, and policies that help to improve environmental sustainability over the long term. Some of our activities in this area include recycling and tree-planting initiatives, community sanitation, hygiene awareness programmes and so on. We would be organising an environmental cleanup/sanitation, sensitisation at the Masewo Community in Mushin. We would also share packages for the festive period with the community members as part of our impact initiatives towards the end of 2022.”

“Our overarching mission is to create impact for social good through innovative interventions that are private-sector driven. Our focus areas are health, education, environment, and economic empowerment.”

The Programmes Officer, Joshua Dominic noted, “The community is excessively littered with so much waste and debris and this poses a lot of health and environmental hazards to the residents of this community. They need to know a clean environment is very important to their well-being. With increasing climate stress and environmental pollution, there is an urgent need for exercises such as this.”

Over the next few months, PAC Foundation hopes to work in local communities to ensure better hygiene and safeguard the lives of fellow Nigerians.

PanAfrican Capital Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expression of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, a Proprietary Investment Company in Lagos. The Foundation’s focus areas are Environment, Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.