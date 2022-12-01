  • Thursday, 1st December, 2022

National Security Adviser Warns Govs Obstructing Opposition Parties’ Campaigns

Nigeria | 20 mins ago

*Says security agencies will go after their thugs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), has warned governors using thugs to prevent opposition parties from mounting campaign materials in their respective states. He said security agencies would soon descend on the thugs.

Addressing newsmen Thursday at the State House, Abuja, the NSA said when the law enforcement agencies move against the thugs, there will be no hiding place for the perpetrators. 

He warned the governors to “call their Capo regime to order because when we move, there will be no hiding place.”

Monguno who was reacting to reports of state governors implementing policies that prevent the presence of opposition campaign materials in their states, blamed the action of the said governors on inferiority complex.

He charged the governors to rein in their thugs adding that President Muhammadu Buhari has given clear directives that the 2023 election must be free, fair and credible. 

Details later…

