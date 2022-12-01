Mexico Sack Martino for Failing in Group Stage of Qatar 2022

For failing to qualify Mexico from the group stage to the knockout rounds for the first time in eight editions of the World Cup,

the Mexican Football Federation this morning announced the sack of first team coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

On Wednesday night here at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 but fell short of a goal to leapfrog Poland to the second spot and ticket to the Last 16.

Poland lost 0-2 to Argentina yet pulled through to the knockout round on better goal difference.

Mexico’s record of 1-1-1 – opening with a draw against Poland, followed by a loss to Argentina then a win over Saudi Arabia is the first time since 1978 the El Tri will not qualify from the group stage.