Cubana FMCG Unveils as a Consumer-Driven Brand, set to Disrupt the Consumer Goods

Nigeria’s consumer goods industry stood still over the weekend to the official unveiling and launch of Cubana FMCG, a subsidiary of the Cubana group whose business interest focuses on fast-moving consumer goods covering manufacturing, distribution, importation, retail sales in food, beverages, and other categories.

The unveiling event which was held at the Victoria Island, Lagos headquarters of the company was attended by a cross-section of associates, distributors, and trader partners who were treated to a delightful evening of fine music, wine, food, and networking.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana said the Cubana FMCG business as a subsidiary of the Cubana Group is positioned as a leader in the FMCG space just as the Cubana Group strives to lead across segments especially hospitality and entertainment space, and keeping ahead of trends and innovations in all sectors where the Cubana Group has interests.

He noted that Cubana FMCG Ltd was inspired by his life’s work with the Managing Director and CEO of the company, Efosa Ogbeide, who has spent a good number of years in the hospitality and consumer goods industry. He said “the opportunity we saw in the fmcg industry and how we can use it to improve the lives of people is one of the key drivers of Cubana FMCG Ltd. This company brings to life my dedication to serving consumers’ ever-evolving needs and wants.

“CUBANA FMCG is a specialist marketing and distribution company, concentrating on Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) across the categories of Drinks and Beverages, Packaged Foods, Cosmetics, and Gadgets. Our company is set to disrupt the Fast Moving Consumer Goods Industry and our core mission and mandate are to provide everyday care and well-being to our customers and also take our brands to global market through consistent marketing across all channels.

“CUBANA FMCG represents a new dawn in the industry in terms of our proactive, responsive, straightforward business approach. The company is well positioned to deliver impact and sustainably grow ahead of the market in years to come” he stated.

On his part, Efosa Ogbeide, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cubana FMCG Ltd said the unveiling of Cubana FMCG Limited was an important and major milestone for the company noting that it was a dream come through for all the partners and associates who have invested time and resources in birthing the new company.

He said, “Having worked with several global consuming facing brands and companies for almost two decades, we strongly understand and could anticipate consumer needs and market trends, whilst also noticing some gaps and opportunities to solving these puzzles

“Cubana FMCG is primarily a sales, marketing, and distributing company with an iconic brand name, a rich portfolio of diverse brands with international and locally sourced consumer goods where some are exclusively produced for Cubana FMCG ltd, this cut across packaged food, beverages, gadgets, and others.

“It is interesting to inform you that the Nigeria FMCG companies recorded over 800 Billion Naira as revenue half year F22 (Jan-June) with an average growth rate of about 19% between 2021 to date. This clearly shows the huge opportunities that lie ahead of us and we at Cubana FMCG Ltd and our partners are well equipped and positioned to take full advantage of these opportunities and also to improve the lives of Nigerian consumers

Speaking further, Ogbeide stated “Our purpose is clear! It is to celebrate the power of every day better living and deliver care, and comfort to our customers and consumers.

The vision is to be one of the world’s leading arbiters of consumer goods, delivering quality products and making the journey from factory to consumer’s fingers a seamless one.

“Cubana FMCG ltd is going a step further with local production of mayonnaise, ketchup, and several other products to be rolled out by Q2 F23, furthermore, we have agreements and commitments with some partners to open production plants here in Nigeria where we would produce locally and export these brands overseas.

“We believe this is a step in the right direction as it would provide employment and entrepreneurial opportunities across our dear country. The goal is to combine global standards with local content which is termed GLOCALIZATION. We are committed to fulfilling these, very ethically and responsibly” he conclude.

Cubana FMGC Ltd as a company has pledged to work in every major area of development and to provide a wide array of consumer products across various segments of the FMCG sector. It also affirmed its commitment to applying innovative knowledge and solutions to the needs of its suppliers and consumers as a core aspect of its business value delivery.