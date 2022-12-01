Buhari Accuses Govs of Misappropriating LG Funds

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused state governors of misappropriation of funds meant for the local government councils.

Speaking Thursday while playing host to members of the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) at the State House, Abuja, the president frowned on governors’ unfair treatment of the administration at the local government level.

Giving a personal experience involving an unnamed governor, President Buhari portrayed the sort of corrupt practices perpetrated by some governors in dispensing resources meant for local government councils.

According to him, it beats anyone’s imagination how some state governors would collect money on behalf of council areas in their states, only to remit just half of such allocation to the council chairman, who would further deplete the remittance in further pilfering of public resources.

He, however, related the development to the question of lack of integrity in the character of many of those holding such offices like governorship and council chairmanship.

The president added that such actions are rather despicable and speak of the height of corruption in the country.

