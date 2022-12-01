2023: Media Critical to Successful Transition in Nigeria, Say Akeredolu, Adedipe

•Say it is role of the press to have the electorate choose wisely

Fidelis David in Akure

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Ondo Central, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), have insisted that roles of journalists and media organisations are critical to a successful elections and transition of power in the country.

The two senior lawyers, therefore, charged media professionals to arm themselves, and critically guide Nigerians on the best set of candidates to elect in the country in order to correct the ills in the society.

Akeredolu and Adedipe gave the charge in Akure, the state capital, at the 2022 Press Week Opening Ceremony/Symposium organised by the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), with the theme: ‘2023 Elections: Media Roles in the Quest for Desirable Leadership’.

Akeredolu, who was represented by one of his aides and Chairman, OSRC/Orange FM Media Group, Mr. Kunle Adebayo, acknowledged healthy cooperation between the media and his administration, commending Ondo State NUJ members and leadership under the chairmanship of Prince Leke Adegbite for ensuring balanced and fair reportage of happenings in the state, especially political activities as the general election draws nearer.

Adedipe, who spoke on the theme: ‘2023 Elections: Media Roles in the Quest for

Desirable Leadership’, enjoined the media to be mindful of sponsored political news or publications capable of inciting hatred, division, violence, and chaos in the country, while also ensuring that the electoral umpire and other stakeholders play their roles in delivering free, fair, credible and transparent elections to Nigerians.

The PDP candidate said: “The media is singled out in the constitutional provision to hold the government accountable, and it is the role of the press, according to the constitution, to report objectively and hold the government accountable, so one of the roles we expect from the media in 2023 elections will be to hold whoever hopes to be our leaders accountable.

“At the moment, when you read the papers or watch the television or social media, the kind of interrogations that one will expect isn’t there yet. In Africa, particularly in Nigeria, we keep having reluctant leaders, who are elected into positions; it is therefore the role of the press to have the electorate choose wisely. If someone says he will bring down the value of dollar to naira, it is the role of the media to ask him how. We didn’t ask this question the other time and we are leaving with the consequences of our failure to ask.”

Adedipe also commended the state governor for championing the course of Amotekun formation in the Southwest region.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the occasion and Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, represented by Prof David Folorunso, urged media professionals to re-strategise their formation dissemination during electioneering season towards educating the people.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the NUJ, Adegbite, had highlighted some of the achievements of the union under his watch in the last five months, including securing the payment of retirees at Owena Press (The Hope newspaper), regular medical outreach for journalists, training and facelift of facilities at the Press Centre in Akure among others.

Adegbite called for a special bailout to revamp various federal government-owned radio and television stations nationwide, challenging the government to address the economic hardship confronting the citizenry.